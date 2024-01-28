Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.91. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 125,531 shares.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.