Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.91. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 125,531 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
