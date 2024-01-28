California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 34,812 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 473.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Report on PBF

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.4 %

PBF opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.