California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

