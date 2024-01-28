California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rambus were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,288.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock worth $2,408,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Rambus Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

