California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 137,525 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,710,000 after buying an additional 365,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth $62,869,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth $133,345,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

FHN opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

