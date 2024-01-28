California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 20,291 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of United States Steel worth $13,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in X. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,173,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after buying an additional 1,163,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 930.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in United States Steel by 181.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,710,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:X opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.