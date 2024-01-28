California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 222,726 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222,726 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $13,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.88%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

