California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Envestnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

NYSE:ENV opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $69.22.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

