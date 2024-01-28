California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

