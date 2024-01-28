California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 46.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.42, for a total transaction of $9,352,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,856,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,975,918.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEDP stock opened at $298.16 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $317.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

