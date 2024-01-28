California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.48 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,493,000 after purchasing an additional 71,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $55.15 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

