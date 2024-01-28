California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 775,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $906,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,824,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 3.0 %

NCLH stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

