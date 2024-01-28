California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ON were worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ON by 982.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ON by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.07. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONON. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

