California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after purchasing an additional 263,477 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $17,428,000. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $14,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE BC opened at $82.88 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,791.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

