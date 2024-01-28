California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,506 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 38.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

UFPI opened at $113.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.