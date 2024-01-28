Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.57% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNBS opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Profile

The Amplify Growth Opportunities ETF (CNBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of global stocks related to cannabis and hemp. The fund also invests in derivatives with similar characteristics. CNBS was launched on Jul 23, 2019 and is managed by Amplify.

