Camden National Bank Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 43,654 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 218,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

XOM stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

