Cameo Cobalt (CVE:CRU) Trading Down 20%

Cameo Cobalt Corp (CVE:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 10,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 421,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Cameo Cobalt Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19.
Cameo Cobalt Company Profile
Cameo Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Chile. Its flagship project, the Carrizal Alto cobalt property covering an area of 456 hectares located in Carrizal Alto district. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cameo Cobalt
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Cameo Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameo Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.