Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.

IDOX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 66.40 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86. IDOX has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 71 ($0.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £302.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,640.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.91.

Get IDOX alerts:

IDOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. IDOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.