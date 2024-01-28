Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post earnings of C$1.12 per share for the quarter.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE CP opened at C$105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$112.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.22.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.06.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
