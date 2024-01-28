Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post earnings of C$1.12 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.92. The firm had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE CP opened at C$105.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$112.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Earnings History for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP)

