Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
NYSE:CP opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
