Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CP opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

