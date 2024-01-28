Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR opened at $38.56 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 73.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

