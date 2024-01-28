Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Capri by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth $79,231,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter valued at $30,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 12,296.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 668,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 663,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of CPRI opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

