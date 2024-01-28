Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

