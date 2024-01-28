CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $21,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 668,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNP. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.57 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

