Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Set to Split on Friday, February 9th

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $48.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

