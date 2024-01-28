Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.60

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 33621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
Central Puerto Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.48.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Central Puerto Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Central Puerto by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 155,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
