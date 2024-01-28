Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.60

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 33621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Central Puerto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Central Puerto by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 513,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 155,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

