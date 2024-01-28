Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.63. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 278,740 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $213.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.26 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.