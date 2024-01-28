Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 1,188,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 535,351 shares.The stock last traded at $16.65 and had previously closed at $16.13.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Insider Transactions at Certara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,924,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Certara by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 1,546,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after buying an additional 1,183,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Certara by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,513,000 after buying an additional 1,069,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.