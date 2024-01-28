Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 337.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chase were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chase by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chase by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chase Stock Performance

CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Featured Stories

