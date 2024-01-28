Chubb (CB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $241.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

