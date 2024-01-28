Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
