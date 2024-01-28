Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. On average, analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,909,000 after buying an additional 170,632 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at $86,880,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after buying an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 51,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

