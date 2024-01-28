CIBC Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.04.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PPL opened at C$46.64 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.04.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.230057 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 123.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

