Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 83.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CNS opened at $70.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.46. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $78.87.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 39.29%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CNS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

