Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $83.62 and last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 2730882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CL. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

