Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

XOM opened at $103.00 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.