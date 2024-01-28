Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 111.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,190.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $41.55 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.