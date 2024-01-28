Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 20.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.4 %

TLK opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

