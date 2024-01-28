CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

