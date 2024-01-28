CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Down 7.8%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

CompuMed Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About CompuMed

(Get Free Report)

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.