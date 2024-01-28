Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Trading Down 3.5%

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 25,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 46,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

