Contrasting Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB)

California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Bank of America 15.42% 11.38% 0.93%

Risk and Volatility

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of America $171.91 billion 1.54 $26.52 billion $3.07 10.89

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Bank of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for California International Bank, N.A. and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California International Bank, N.A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of America 1 6 9 0 2.50

Bank of America has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Bank of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of America is more favorable than California International Bank, N.A..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.1% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bank of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of America beats California International Bank, N.A. on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The company's Global Wealth & Investment Management segment offers investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; and wealth management solutions, as well as customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. Its Global Banking segment provides lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, and short-term investing options and merchant services; working capital management solutions; and debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services. The company's Global Markets segment offers market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services, as well as risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. The company was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

