Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.09

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 2427459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

