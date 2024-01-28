Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.10.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

