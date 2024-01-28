Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 26.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $154.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.10.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

