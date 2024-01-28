Corient Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Northern Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Northern Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $81.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.