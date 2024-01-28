Critical Survey: J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for J Sainsbury and Ingles Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J Sainsbury 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A $0.02 215.95 Ingles Markets $5.89 billion 0.27 $210.81 million $11.09 7.63

This table compares J Sainsbury and Ingles Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than J Sainsbury. Ingles Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J Sainsbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

J Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. J Sainsbury pays out 1,061.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ingles Markets pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares J Sainsbury and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A Ingles Markets 3.58% 15.19% 8.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of J Sainsbury shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats J Sainsbury on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

