CVS Group’s (CVSG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,370 ($30.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.14) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of CVSG opened at GBX 1,698 ($21.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,609.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,701.17. CVS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,364 ($17.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,226 ($28.28). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,877.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Robin Alfonso sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,617 ($20.55), for a total value of £52,035.06 ($66,118.25). Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

