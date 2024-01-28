DA Davidson Comments on CNH Industrial’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

CNHI opened at $11.93 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

