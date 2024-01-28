DA Davidson Comments on CNH Industrial’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Get Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %
CNHI opened at $11.93 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNH Industrial
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.