Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Stride Trading Up 1.5 %

LRN stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.98. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stride

In other news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.